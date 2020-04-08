CarGurus Inc. [CARG] took an upward turn with a change of 2.78%, trading at the price of $17.75 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.73 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while CarGurus Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.93M shares for that time period. CARG monthly volatility recorded 10.07%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.22%. PS value for CARG stocks is 3.50 with PB recorded at 7.75.

CarGurus Inc. [NASDAQ:CARG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to CarGurus Inc. [CARG], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $17.75, with the high estimate being $43.00, the low estimate being $23.00 and the median estimate amounting to $35.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.27.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CarGurus Inc. [CARG] is sitting at 4.56. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Fundamental Analysis of CarGurus Inc. [CARG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CarGurus Inc. [CARG] sitting at 5.80% and its Gross Margin at 93.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.47. Its Return on Equity is 18.20%, and its Return on Assets is 11.70%. These metrics all suggest that CarGurus Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CarGurus Inc. [CARG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 27.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 23.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 52.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. CarGurus Inc. [CARG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.36, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 55.75 and P/E Ratio of 47.78. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

CarGurus Inc. [CARG] has 116.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.25 to 42.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CarGurus Inc. [CARG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CarGurus Inc. [CARG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.