CarMax Inc.[KMX] stock saw a move by 6.54% on Tuesday, touching 2.78 million. Based on the recent volume, CarMax Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of KMX shares recorded 168.76M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

CarMax Inc. [KMX] stock additionally went up by 7.77% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -22.87% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of KMX stock is set at -20.21% by far, with shares price recording returns by -33.50% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, KMX shares showcased -32.79% decrease. KMX saw 103.18 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 37.59 compared to high within the same period of time.

CarMax Inc. [NYSE:KMX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding CarMax Inc. [KMX] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 2/28/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $54.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CarMax Inc. [KMX] is sitting at 4.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.45.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 06/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CarMax Inc. [KMX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CarMax Inc. [KMX] sitting at 5.70% and its Gross Margin at 13.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.89. Its Return on Equity is 25.00%, and its Return on Assets is 4.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KMX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CarMax Inc. [KMX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 420.53. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 408.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 78.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.81 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 21.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.53.

CarMax Inc. [KMX] has 168.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.59 to 103.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.46, which indicates that it is 9.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CarMax Inc. [KMX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CarMax Inc. [KMX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.