The share price of Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] inclined by $15.25, presently trading at $14.16. The company’s shares saw 23.13% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 11.50 recorded on 04/07/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as CARR fall by -11.59% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 17.15 compared to -1.07 of all time high it touched on 04/06/20. However, the stock had a N/A performance during the past 3 months, roughly N/A N/A.

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. On average, stock market experts give CARR an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.17, with the high estimate being $26.00, the low estimate being $26.00 and the median estimate amounting to $26.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.63.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 8.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.17. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.40, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 4.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.80.

Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.50 to 17.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.13% from its 52-week low.

Conclusion: Is Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Carrier Global Corporation [CARR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.