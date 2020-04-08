cbdMD Inc. [NYSE: YCBD] shares went higher by 17.11% from its previous closing of 0.76, now trading at the price of $0.89, also adding 0.13 points. Is YCBD stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 9.95 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of YCBD shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 31.96M float and a -18.28% run over in the last seven days. YCBD share price has been hovering between 7.24 and 0.50 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

cbdMD Inc. [NYSE:YCBD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding cbdMD Inc. [YCBD], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give YCBD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.89, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $1.20 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.76.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for cbdMD Inc. [YCBD] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of cbdMD Inc. [YCBD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 62.00%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -55.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -180.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.45. cbdMD Inc. [YCBD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.92.

cbdMD Inc. [YCBD] has 54.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 41.33M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 7.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 77.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is cbdMD Inc. [YCBD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of cbdMD Inc. [YCBD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.