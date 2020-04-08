CDK Global Inc. [NASDAQ: CDK] opened at $34.35 and closed at $33.06 a share within trading session on 04/07/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.94% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $33.70.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, CDK Global Inc. [NASDAQ: CDK] had 1.39 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 941.01K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.31%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.31%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 29.12 during that period and CDK managed to take a rebound to 63.90 in the last 52 weeks.

CDK Global Inc. [NASDAQ:CDK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For CDK Global Inc. [CDK], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CDK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $33.70, with the high estimate being $65.00, the low estimate being $35.00 and the median estimate amounting to $55.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CDK Global Inc. [CDK] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Fundamental Analysis of CDK Global Inc. [CDK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CDK Global Inc. [CDK] sitting at 24.30% and its Gross Margin at 56.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 26.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.29. Its Return on Equity is -7.70%, and its Return on Assets is 1.60%. These metrics suggest that this CDK Global Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 133.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 97.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33.

CDK Global Inc. [CDK] has 121.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.12 to 63.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.30, which indicates that it is 6.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CDK Global Inc. [CDK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CDK Global Inc. [CDK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.