CF Industries Holdings Inc.[CF] stock saw a move by 5.31% on Tuesday, touching 5.07 million. Based on the recent volume, CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CF shares recorded 215.58M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] stock could reach median target price of $37.00.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] stock additionally went up by 6.47% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -7.09% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CF stock is set at -33.52% by far, with shares price recording returns by -36.46% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CF shares showcased -40.79% decrease. CF saw 55.15 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 19.73 compared to high within the same period of time.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CF an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $28.96, with the high estimate being $63.00, the low estimate being $30.00 and the median estimate amounting to $37.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] sitting at 21.40% and its Gross Margin at 25.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.71. Its Return on Equity is 16.60%, and its Return on Assets is 3.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 146.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 143.25, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 58.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.59 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.56, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.03 and P/E Ratio of 13.05. These metrics all suggest that CF Industries Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] has 215.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.73 to 55.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 6.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.