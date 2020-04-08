CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] took an upward turn with a change of 3.26%, trading at the price of $0.39 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.71 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while CHF Solutions Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 3.92M shares for that time period. CHFS monthly volatility recorded 23.54%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 18.08%. PS value for CHFS stocks is 2.24 with PB recorded at 0.76.

CHF Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:CHFS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 9/29/2017. On average, stock market experts give CHFS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.39, with the high estimate being $6.50, the low estimate being $6.50 and the median estimate amounting to $6.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 51.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -432.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -442.51. Its Return on Equity is -331.60%, and its Return on Assets is -226.40%. These metrics suggest that this CHF Solutions Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 22.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.98. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 10.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.02.

CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] has 32.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.32M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.30 to 4.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 18.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] a Reliable Buy?

CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.