Chico’s FAS Inc. [NYSE: CHS] opened at $1.23 and closed at $1.15 a share within trading session on 04/07/20. That means that the stock gained by 8.70% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1.25.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Chico’s FAS Inc. [NYSE: CHS] had 2.84 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.74M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 16.58%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 18.49%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.93 during that period and CHS managed to take a rebound to 5.14 in the last 52 weeks.

Chico’s FAS Inc. [NYSE:CHS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CHS an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.25, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $1.90 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] is sitting at 3.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.17.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] sitting at -0.60% and its Gross Margin at 34.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.44. Its Return on Equity is -2.30%, and its Return on Assets is -0.80%. These metrics suggest that this Chico’s FAS Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 142.52. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 112.89, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.91 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.70. Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.71.

Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] has 126.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 158.04M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.93 to 5.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 16.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] a Reliable Buy?

Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.