Co-Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: CODX] dipped by -2.09% on the last trading session, reaching $8.90 price per share at the time. Co-Diagnostics Inc. represents 28.48M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 258.88M with the latest information.

The Co-Diagnostics Inc. traded at the price of $8.90 with 1.6 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CODX shares recorded 12.29M.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:CODX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CODX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.90, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 47.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -455.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1,826.40. Its Return on Equity is -160.50%, and its Return on Assets is -141.90%. These metrics suggest that this Co-Diagnostics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -42.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1,163.74. Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.94.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] has 28.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 258.88M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.69 to 21.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1182.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.