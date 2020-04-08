Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.[DHY] stock saw a move by 2.96% on Tuesday, touching 2.13 million. Based on the recent volume, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DHY shares recorded 103.48M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY] stock additionally went down by -4.92% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -17.92% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DHY stock is set at -31.23% by far, with shares price recording returns by -30.40% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DHY shares showcased -30.68% decrease. DHY saw 2.59 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.28 compared to high within the same period of time.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [NYSE:DHY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in Invalid Date. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.69.

Fundamental Analysis of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY] has 103.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 180.05M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.28 to 2.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.