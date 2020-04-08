CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] saw a change by 0.68% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $60.00. The company is holding 209.05M shares with keeping 113.04M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 87.81% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -41.10% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -10.55%, trading +89.14% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 209.05M shares valued at 1.73 million were bought and sold.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CRWD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $60.06, with the high estimate being $109.00, the low estimate being $43.00 and the median estimate amounting to $71.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $59.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] is sitting at 4.37. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.28.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] sitting at -30.30% and its Gross Margin at 70.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -29.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -35.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -34.91. Its Return on Equity is -33.30%, and its Return on Assets is -13.20%. These metrics suggest that this CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -77.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.81. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 17.53, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 96.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] has 209.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.95 to 101.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 87.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.