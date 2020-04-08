The share price of CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] inclined by $56.87, presently trading at $58.56. The company’s shares saw 13.23% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 51.72 recorded on 04/07/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CVS fall by -4.15% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 58.52 compared to -0.24 of all time high it touched on 04/07/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -7.23%, while additionally gaining 5.02% during the last 12 months. CVS Health Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $81.25. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 22.69% increase from the current trading price.

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to CVS Health Corporation [CVS], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CVS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $58.52, with the high estimate being $109.00, the low estimate being $59.00 and the median estimate amounting to $82.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $56.87.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CVS Health Corporation [CVS] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.37.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CVS Health Corporation [CVS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CVS Health Corporation [CVS] sitting at 4.60% and its Gross Margin at 38.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.78. Its Return on Equity is 10.70%, and its Return on Assets is 3.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CVS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 139.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.22, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 130.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. CVS Health Corporation [CVS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.55 and P/E Ratio of 11.51. These metrics all suggest that CVS Health Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] has 1.30B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 74.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.72 to 77.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.78, which indicates that it is 4.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CVS Health Corporation [CVS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CVS Health Corporation [CVS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.