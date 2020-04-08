Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: CY] shares went lower by -0.02% from its previous closing of 23.81, now trading at the price of $23.81. Is CY stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.26 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CY shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 371.27M float and a 2.10% run over in the last seven days. CY share price has been hovering between 23.82 and 14.91 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:CY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CY an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $23.81, with the high estimate being $24.00, the low estimate being $22.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.85. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.25.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] sitting at 5.60% and its Gross Margin at 37.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.39. Its Return on Equity is 1.90%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics suggest that this Cypress Semiconductor Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 36.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 35.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 25.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.59 and P/E Ratio of 229.38. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] has 373.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.91 to 23.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.44, which indicates that it is 0.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.