Discover Financial Services[DFS] stock saw a move by 5.14% on Tuesday, touching 2.31 million. Based on the recent volume, Discover Financial Services stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DFS shares recorded 332.64M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Discover Financial Services [DFS] stock could reach median target price of $59.00.

Discover Financial Services [DFS] stock additionally went down by -1.88% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -36.08% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DFS stock is set at -53.21% by far, with shares price recording returns by -57.05% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DFS shares showcased -54.95% decrease. DFS saw 92.98 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 23.25 compared to high within the same period of time.

Discover Financial Services [NYSE:DFS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Discover Financial Services [DFS], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DFS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $36.80, with the high estimate being $95.00, the low estimate being $36.00 and the median estimate amounting to $59.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Discover Financial Services [DFS] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.63.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Discover Financial Services [DFS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Discover Financial Services [DFS] sitting at 52.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.20. These measurements indicate that Discover Financial Services [DFS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.16. Its Return on Equity is 26.40%, and its Return on Assets is 2.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DFS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Discover Financial Services [DFS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 216.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 181.07, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.55. Discover Financial Services [DFS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.38 and P/E Ratio of 4.06. These metrics all suggest that Discover Financial Services is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Discover Financial Services [DFS] has 332.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.25 to 92.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.90, which indicates that it is 9.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Discover Financial Services [DFS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Discover Financial Services [DFS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.