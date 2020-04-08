Eaton Vance Corp. [NYSE: EV] shares went higher by 1.72% from its previous closing of 32.03, now trading at the price of $32.58, also adding 0.55 points. Is EV stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.28 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of EV shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 109.92M float and a 1.02% run over in the last seven days. EV share price has been hovering between 51.79 and 23.59 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Eaton Vance Corp. [NYSE:EV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Eaton Vance Corp. [EV], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Eaton Vance Corp. [EV] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Eaton Vance Corp. [EV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Eaton Vance Corp. [EV] sitting at 30.90% and its Gross Margin at 83.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.10. These measurements indicate that Eaton Vance Corp. [EV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.25. Its Return on Equity is 35.90%, and its Return on Assets is 10.30%. These metrics all suggest that Eaton Vance Corp. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Eaton Vance Corp. [EV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 187.63. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.14. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 187.63, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.47 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. Eaton Vance Corp. [EV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.55 and P/E Ratio of 8.90. These metrics all suggest that Eaton Vance Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Eaton Vance Corp. [EV] has 117.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.59 to 51.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 6.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Eaton Vance Corp. [EV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Eaton Vance Corp. [EV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.