The share price of eHealth Inc. [NASDAQ: EHTH] inclined by $116.90, presently trading at $101.26. The company’s shares saw 105.85% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 49.19 recorded on 04/07/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as EHTH fall by -16.99% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 137.47 compared to -31.70 of all time high it touched on 04/03/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -10.60%, while additionally gaining 74.48% during the last 12 months. eHealth Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $177.09. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 75.83% increase from the current trading price.

eHealth Inc. [NASDAQ:EHTH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to eHealth Inc. [EHTH], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $116.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for eHealth Inc. [EHTH] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Fundamental Analysis of eHealth Inc. [EHTH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for eHealth Inc. [EHTH] sitting at 16.10% and its Gross Margin at 99.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.20. These measurements indicate that eHealth Inc. [EHTH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.38. Its Return on Equity is 14.50%, and its Return on Assets is 10.80%. These metrics all suggest that eHealth Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, eHealth Inc. [EHTH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 7.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 6.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.27. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.51, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02.

eHealth Inc. [EHTH] has 26.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 49.19 to 152.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 105.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.44, which indicates that it is 10.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is eHealth Inc. [EHTH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of eHealth Inc. [EHTH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.