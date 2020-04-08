Elastic N.V. [ESTC] took an downward turn with a change of -1.58%, trading at the price of $51.76 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.43 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Elastic N.V. shares have an average trading volume of 1.46M shares for that time period. ESTC monthly volatility recorded 10.26%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.14%. PS value for ESTC stocks is 11.28 with PB recorded at 9.99.

Elastic N.V. [NYSE:ESTC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Elastic N.V. [ESTC], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $52.59.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Elastic N.V. [ESTC] is sitting at 4.36. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.30.

Fundamental Analysis of Elastic N.V. [ESTC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Elastic N.V. [ESTC] sitting at -43.80% and its Gross Margin at 70.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -44.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -64.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -65.92. Its Return on Equity is -49.90%, and its Return on Assets is -27.30%. These metrics suggest that this Elastic N.V. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -51.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.84. Elastic N.V. [ESTC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 23.95.

Elastic N.V. [ESTC] has 83.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.01 to 104.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Elastic N.V. [ESTC] a Reliable Buy?

Elastic N.V. [ESTC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.