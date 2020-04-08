Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $8.93 after EFC shares went up by 71.00% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Ellington Financial Inc. [NYSE:EFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EFC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.92, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] sitting at 26.70% and its Gross Margin at 43.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.30. These measurements indicate that Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.59. Its Return on Equity is 9.10%, and its Return on Assets is 1.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates EFC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 394.97. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 88.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 42.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 19.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 22.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.83. Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.99, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.56 and P/E Ratio of 5.02. These metrics all suggest that Ellington Financial Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] has 46.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 240.54M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.24 to 19.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 175.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.38, which indicates that it is 17.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.