Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. [EIGI] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $1.98 after EIGI shares went down by -1.49% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EIGI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. [EIGI] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. [EIGI] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. [EIGI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. [EIGI] sitting at 13.40% and its Gross Margin at 56.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.64. Its Return on Equity is -6.90%, and its Return on Assets is -0.50%. These metrics suggest that this Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. [EIGI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 904.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 877.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 87.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.76. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. [EIGI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.22.

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. [EIGI] has 151.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 299.18M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.31 to 7.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.78, which indicates that it is 10.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. [EIGI] a Reliable Buy?

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. [EIGI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.