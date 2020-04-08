Exantas Capital Corp. [NYSE: XAN] shares went higher by 31.22% from its previous closing of 1.97, now trading at the price of $2.59, also adding 0.62 points. Is XAN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.58 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of XAN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 31.07M float and a -28.62% run over in the last seven days. XAN share price has been hovering between 12.51 and 0.95 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Exantas Capital Corp. [NYSE:XAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.59, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.97.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] sitting at 27.20% and its Gross Margin at 36.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.70. These measurements indicate that Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.02. Its Return on Equity is 4.60%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics suggest that this Exantas Capital Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 336.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 77.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 224.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 58.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 15.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.87. Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.68, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.63 and P/E Ratio of 3.20. These metrics all suggest that Exantas Capital Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] has 48.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 95.90M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.95 to 12.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 172.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.75, which indicates that it is 55.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.