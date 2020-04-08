Fastly Inc. [NYSE: FSLY] dipped by -3.60% on the last trading session, reaching $19.84 price per share at the time. Fastly Inc. represents 89.00M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.77B with the latest information.

The Fastly Inc. traded at the price of $19.84 with 1.41 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of FSLY shares recorded 2.02M.

Fastly Inc. [NYSE:FSLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Fastly Inc. [FSLY], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FSLY an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $19.84, with the high estimate being $29.00, the low estimate being $22.00 and the median estimate amounting to $27.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Fastly Inc. [FSLY] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Fastly Inc. [FSLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fastly Inc. [FSLY] sitting at -23.20% and its Gross Margin at 55.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -25.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -21.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -24.95. Its Return on Equity is -31.70%, and its Return on Assets is -17.60%. These metrics suggest that this Fastly Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fastly Inc. [FSLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 11.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 10.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -42.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Fastly Inc. [FSLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.39.

Fastly Inc. [FSLY] has 89.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.63 to 35.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 86.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fastly Inc. [FSLY] a Reliable Buy?

Fastly Inc. [FSLY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.