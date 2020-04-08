Formula One Group [NASDAQ: FWONK] gained by 4.77% on the last trading session, reaching $23.06 price per share at the time. Formula One Group represents 202.79M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 4.46B with the latest information.

The Formula One Group traded at the price of $23.06 with 2.1 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of FWONK shares recorded 1.82M.

Formula One Group [NASDAQ:FWONK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Formula One Group [FWONK], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FWONK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $23.06, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $38.00 and the median estimate amounting to $42.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Formula One Group [FWONK] is sitting at 4.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.75.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Formula One Group [FWONK]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.89.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Formula One Group [FWONK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 108.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 108.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 13.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. Formula One Group [FWONK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 34.40.

Formula One Group [FWONK] has 202.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.31 to 48.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Formula One Group [FWONK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Formula One Group [FWONK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.