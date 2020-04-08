The share price of Fortress Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ: FBIO] inclined by $1.83, presently trading at $2.01. The company’s shares saw 93.27% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.04 recorded on 04/07/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as FBIO fall by -3.17% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 2.1000 compared to +0.1800 of all time high it touched on 04/06/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 1.10%, while additionally gaining 5.78% during the last 12 months. Fortress Biotech Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $9.20. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 7.19% increase from the current trading price.

Fortress Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ:FBIO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FBIO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.03, with the high estimate being $19.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.83.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 71.20%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -78.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -42.14. Its Return on Equity is -152.70%, and its Return on Assets is -18.30%. These metrics suggest that this Fortress Biotech Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 420.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 385.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 74.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.69. Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.26.

Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO] has 75.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 138.31M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.04 to 3.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 93.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.23, which indicates that it is 10.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.