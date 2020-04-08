FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $3.17 after FSK shares went up by 6.38% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

FS KKR Capital Corp. [NYSE:FSK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] is sitting at 3.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.15.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 107.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 107.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] has 509.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.90 to 6.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.