Geron Corporation [GERN] took an downward turn with a change of -6.25%, trading at the price of $1.05 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.11 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Geron Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 1.51M shares for that time period. GERN monthly volatility recorded 10.69%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 9.02%. PS value for GERN stocks is 420.80 with PB recorded at 1.54.

Geron Corporation [NASDAQ:GERN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Geron Corporation [GERN], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GERN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.05, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Geron Corporation [GERN] is sitting at 4.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.75.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Geron Corporation [GERN]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -45.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -43.51. Its Return on Equity is -44.70%, and its Return on Assets is -40.80%. These metrics suggest that this Geron Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Geron Corporation [GERN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.89. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.63, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 159.39, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Geron Corporation [GERN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.01.

Geron Corporation [GERN] has 200.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 210.40M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.75 to 2.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.94, which indicates that it is 9.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Geron Corporation [GERN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Geron Corporation [GERN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.