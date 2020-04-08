The share price of Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] inclined by $74.67, presently trading at $73.88. The company’s shares saw 21.33% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 60.89 recorded on 04/07/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as GILD fall by -0.12% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 79.65 compared to +1.44 of all time high it touched on 04/06/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 1.56%, while additionally gaining 10.82% during the last 12 months. Gilead Sciences Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $74.71. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.83% increase from the current trading price.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GILD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GILD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $74.00, with the high estimate being $90.00, the low estimate being $58.00 and the median estimate amounting to $77.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $74.67.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] is sitting at 3.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.86.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] sitting at 19.10% and its Gross Margin at 79.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.00. These measurements indicate that Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.81. Its Return on Equity is 24.60%, and its Return on Assets is 8.70%. These metrics all suggest that Gilead Sciences Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 112.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 100.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.65, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.07 and P/E Ratio of 17.62. These metrics all suggest that Gilead Sciences Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] has 1.27B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 94.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.89 to 85.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.67, which indicates that it is 5.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.