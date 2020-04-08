The share price of Health Catalyst Inc. [NASDAQ: HCAT] inclined by $26.79, presently trading at $24.96. The company’s shares saw 42.79% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 17.48 recorded on 04/07/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as HCAT jumped by 2.45% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 28.59 compared to -2.50 of all time high it touched on 04/07/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 2.64%. Health Catalyst Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $46.57. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 21.61% increase from the current trading price.

Health Catalyst Inc. [NASDAQ:HCAT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HCAT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $24.81, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $35.00 and the median estimate amounting to $48.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.79.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT] sitting at operating_margin and its Gross Margin at gross_margin.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -34.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -38.95. Its Return on Equity is 160.60%, and its Return on Assets is -106.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HCAT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 26.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.42. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 24.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 19.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -21.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.34.

Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT] has 39.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.48 to 49.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.