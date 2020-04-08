HEICO Corporation [NYSE: HEI] opened at $81.65 and closed at $76.63 a share within trading session on 04/07/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.58% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $79.37.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, HEICO Corporation [NYSE: HEI] had 1.71 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 904.49K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.61%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.86%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 52.01 during that period and HEI managed to take a rebound to 147.93 in the last 52 weeks.

HEICO Corporation [NYSE:HEI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For HEICO Corporation [HEI], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give HEI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $79.37, with the high estimate being $135.00, the low estimate being $65.00 and the median estimate amounting to $94.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $76.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for HEICO Corporation [HEI] is sitting at 3.78. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.13.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of HEICO Corporation [HEI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HEICO Corporation [HEI] sitting at 22.40% and its Gross Margin at 39.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.70. These measurements indicate that HEICO Corporation [HEI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.77. Its Return on Equity is 22.40%, and its Return on Assets is 12.50%. These metrics all suggest that HEICO Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, HEICO Corporation [HEI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 33.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 25.22, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.93. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 33.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 25.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 27.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. HEICO Corporation [HEI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 38.73 and P/E Ratio of 29.45. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

HEICO Corporation [HEI] has 131.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 52.01 to 147.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.07, which indicates that it is 7.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is HEICO Corporation [HEI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of HEICO Corporation [HEI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.