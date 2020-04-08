Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.[HLT] stock saw a move by 3.74% on Tuesday, touching 3.06 million. Based on the recent volume, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of HLT shares recorded 286.97M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] stock could reach median target price of $84.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] stock additionally went down by -3.53% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -23.61% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of HLT stock is set at -25.35% by far, with shares price recording returns by -39.21% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, HLT shares showcased -27.66% decrease. HLT saw 115.48 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 44.30 compared to high within the same period of time.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HLT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HLT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $68.19, with the high estimate being $123.00, the low estimate being $55.00 and the median estimate amounting to $84.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $65.83.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] is sitting at 3.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.85.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] sitting at 17.50% and its Gross Margin at 39.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.79. Its Return on Equity is -568.40%, and its Return on Assets is 5.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HLT financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 105.55, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] has 286.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.30 to 115.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.40, which indicates that it is 10.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] a Reliable Buy?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.