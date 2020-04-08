HubSpot Inc.[HUBS] stock saw a move by 4.00% on Tuesday, touching 1.22 million. Based on the recent volume, HubSpot Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of HUBS shares recorded 44.66M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that HubSpot Inc. [HUBS] stock could reach median target price of $188.50.

HubSpot Inc. [HUBS] stock additionally went down by -4.37% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -10.69% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of HUBS stock is set at -21.63% by far, with shares price recording returns by -24.41% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, HUBS shares showcased -22.66% decrease. HUBS saw 207.98 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 90.83 compared to high within the same period of time.

HubSpot Inc. [NYSE:HUBS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to HubSpot Inc. [HUBS], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $127.37, with the high estimate being $221.00, the low estimate being $115.00 and the median estimate amounting to $188.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $122.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for HubSpot Inc. [HUBS] is sitting at 4.32. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of HubSpot Inc. [HUBS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HubSpot Inc. [HUBS] sitting at -7.00% and its Gross Margin at 80.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.98. Its Return on Equity is -8.60%, and its Return on Assets is -3.70%. These metrics suggest that this HubSpot Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, HubSpot Inc. [HUBS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 93.61. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 89.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -492.23. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. HubSpot Inc. [HUBS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 49.43.

HubSpot Inc. [HUBS] has 44.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 90.83 to 207.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.56, which indicates that it is 7.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is HubSpot Inc. [HUBS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of HubSpot Inc. [HUBS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.