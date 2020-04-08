IAA Inc. [NYSE: IAA] opened at $27.67 and closed at $26.01 a share within trading session on 04/07/20. That means that the stock gained by 8.04% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $28.10.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, IAA Inc. [NYSE: IAA] had 4.03 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.26M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 9.58%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 14.93%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 21.79 during that period and IAA managed to take a rebound to 51.74 in the last 52 weeks.

IAA Inc. [NYSE:IAA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to IAA Inc. [IAA], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give IAA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $28.10, with the high estimate being $53.00, the low estimate being $38.00 and the median estimate amounting to $43.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for IAA Inc. [IAA] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.71.

Fundamental Analysis of IAA Inc. [IAA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for IAA Inc. [IAA] sitting at 22.10% and its Gross Margin at 38.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.40. These measurements indicate that IAA Inc. [IAA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

IAA Inc. [IAA] has 148.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.79 to 51.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is IAA Inc. [IAA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of IAA Inc. [IAA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.