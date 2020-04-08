Illumina Inc. [NASDAQ: ILMN] shares went higher by 0.95% from its previous closing of 278.01, now trading at the price of $280.64, also adding 2.63 points. Is ILMN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.5 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ILMN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 146.47M float and a 2.75% run over in the last seven days. ILMN share price has been hovering between 380.76 and 196.78 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Illumina Inc. [NASDAQ:ILMN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Illumina Inc. [ILMN], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ILMN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $280.64, with the high estimate being $371.00, the low estimate being $220.00 and the median estimate amounting to $339.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $278.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Illumina Inc. [ILMN] is sitting at 4.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.07.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Illumina Inc. [ILMN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Illumina Inc. [ILMN] sitting at 29.30% and its Gross Margin at 69.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.30. These measurements indicate that Illumina Inc. [ILMN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.06. Its Return on Equity is 23.10%, and its Return on Assets is 13.90%. These metrics all suggest that Illumina Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Illumina Inc. [ILMN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 40.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 39.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Illumina Inc. [ILMN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 47.11 and P/E Ratio of 41.60. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Illumina Inc. [ILMN] has 152.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 42.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 196.78 to 380.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.89, which indicates that it is 5.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Illumina Inc. [ILMN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Illumina Inc. [ILMN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.