The share price of Incyte Corporation [NASDAQ: INCY] inclined by $85.11, presently trading at $86.66. The company’s shares saw 38.70% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 62.48 recorded on 04/07/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as INCY jumped by 18.34% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 87.85 compared to +13.43 of all time high it touched on 04/07/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 21.90%, while additionally gaining 2.64% during the last 12 months. Incyte Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $90.73. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.07% increase from the current trading price.

Incyte Corporation [NASDAQ:INCY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Incyte Corporation [INCY], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give INCY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $86.66, with the high estimate being $121.00, the low estimate being $74.00 and the median estimate amounting to $86.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $85.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Incyte Corporation [INCY] is sitting at 4.06. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Incyte Corporation [INCY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Incyte Corporation [INCY] sitting at 18.60% and its Gross Margin at 95.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.70. These measurements indicate that Incyte Corporation [INCY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.28, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.49. Its Return on Equity is 19.10%, and its Return on Assets is 14.50%. These metrics all suggest that Incyte Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Incyte Corporation [INCY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.77. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 30.32 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Incyte Corporation [INCY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.26, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.74 and P/E Ratio of 42.25. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Incyte Corporation [INCY] has 215.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 62.48 to 96.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.76, which indicates that it is 4.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Incyte Corporation [INCY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Incyte Corporation [INCY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.