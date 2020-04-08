Intuit Inc. [INTU] saw a change by -0.15% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $239.76. The company is holding 268.64M shares with keeping 251.39M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 27.75% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -21.87% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -21.87%, trading +27.75% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 268.64M shares valued at 1.46 million were bought and sold.

Intuit Inc. [NASDAQ:INTU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Intuit Inc. [INTU] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give INTU an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $239.76, with the high estimate being $345.00, the low estimate being $180.00 and the median estimate amounting to $300.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $240.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Intuit Inc. [INTU] is sitting at 3.93. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.53.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Intuit Inc. [INTU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Intuit Inc. [INTU] sitting at 26.80% and its Gross Margin at 82.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.90. These measurements indicate that Intuit Inc. [INTU] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 53.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 45.28. Its Return on Equity is 43.00%, and its Return on Assets is 25.00%. These metrics all suggest that Intuit Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Intuit Inc. [INTU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 11.63. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 10.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 10.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 9.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Intuit Inc. [INTU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 19.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 31.50 and P/E Ratio of 38.82. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Intuit Inc. [INTU] has 268.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 64.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 187.68 to 306.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 5.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Intuit Inc. [INTU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Intuit Inc. [INTU], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.