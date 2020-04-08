HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] opened at $15.70 and closed at $15.12 a share within trading session on 04/07/20. That means that the stock gained by 4.66% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $15.82.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] had 5.74 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 13.99M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 8.43%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 10.15%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 12.54 during that period and HPQ managed to take a rebound to 23.93 in the last 52 weeks.

HP Inc. [NYSE:HPQ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to HP Inc. [HPQ], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for HP Inc. [HPQ] is sitting at 3.54. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Fundamental Analysis of HP Inc. [HPQ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HP Inc. [HPQ] sitting at 6.50% and its Gross Margin at 19.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

HP Inc. [HPQ] has 1.53B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 23.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.54 to 23.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 8.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is HP Inc. [HPQ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of HP Inc. [HPQ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.