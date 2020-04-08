New Age Beverages Corporation [NBEV] took an downward turn with a change of -4.27%, trading at the price of $1.12 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.65 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while New Age Beverages Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 2.66M shares for that time period. NBEV monthly volatility recorded 15.74%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 10.57%. PS value for NBEV stocks is 0.40 with PB recorded at 0.97.

New Age Beverages Corporation [NASDAQ:NBEV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For New Age Beverages Corporation [NBEV], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NBEV an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.12, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $5.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.17.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for New Age Beverages Corporation [NBEV] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of New Age Beverages Corporation [NBEV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for New Age Beverages Corporation [NBEV] sitting at -31.60% and its Gross Margin at 60.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -35.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -26.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -55.00. Its Return on Equity is -64.60%, and its Return on Assets is -28.80%. These metrics suggest that this New Age Beverages Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, New Age Beverages Corporation [NBEV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 88.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 70.29, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. New Age Beverages Corporation [NBEV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.61.

New Age Beverages Corporation [NBEV] has 90.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 101.61M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.98 to 6.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.17, which indicates that it is 10.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is New Age Beverages Corporation [NBEV] a Reliable Buy?

New Age Beverages Corporation [NBEV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.