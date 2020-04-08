The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] took an upward turn with a change of 1.83%, trading at the price of $22.22 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.18 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while The Carlyle Group Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.80M shares for that time period. CG monthly volatility recorded 11.28%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.16%. PS value for CG stocks is 2.33 with PB recorded at 4.22.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.82.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] is sitting at 3.58. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Fundamental Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] sitting at 37.20% and its Gross Margin at 80.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.17. Its Return on Equity is 45.30%, and its Return on Assets is 2.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,126.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 91.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.48. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,108.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 90.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57. The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.01 and P/E Ratio of 7.70. These metrics all suggest that The Carlyle Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has 353.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.21 to 34.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.80, which indicates that it is 7.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.