TransDigm Group Incorporated[TDG] stock saw a move by -0.87% on Tuesday, touching 1.2 million. Based on the recent volume, TransDigm Group Incorporated stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TDG shares recorded 56.50M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that TransDigm Group Incorporated [TDG] stock could reach median target price of $370.50.

TransDigm Group Incorporated [TDG] stock additionally went down by -10.54% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -36.63% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TDG stock is set at -30.62% by far, with shares price recording returns by -51.20% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TDG shares showcased -41.12% decrease. TDG saw 673.51 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 200.06 compared to high within the same period of time.

TransDigm Group Incorporated [NYSE:TDG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to TransDigm Group Incorporated [TDG], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TDG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $286.43, with the high estimate being $765.00, the low estimate being $270.00 and the median estimate amounting to $370.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $288.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TransDigm Group Incorporated [TDG] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.89.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TransDigm Group Incorporated [TDG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 55.00%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.00.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 120.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 103.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38.

TransDigm Group Incorporated [TDG] has 56.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 200.06 to 673.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 10.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TransDigm Group Incorporated [TDG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated [TDG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.