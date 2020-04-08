Vir Biotechnology Inc.[VIR] stock saw a move by -9.52% on Tuesday, touching 2.51 million. Based on the recent volume, Vir Biotechnology Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of VIR shares recorded 110.78M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] stock could reach median target price of $33.00.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] stock additionally went down by -6.36% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -17.72% in the last 30 days. Over the past six months, VIR shares showcased N/A N/A. VIR saw 75.00 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 11.65 compared to high within the same period of time.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ:VIR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VIR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $29.07, with the high estimate being $42.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $33.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -61.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -62.97.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -20.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 417.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.19.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] has 110.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.65 to 75.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 149.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.