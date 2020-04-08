The share price of Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] inclined by $17.01, presently trading at $17.79. The company’s shares saw 63.36% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 10.89 recorded on 04/07/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as KSS jumped by 16.59% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 18.63 compared to +5.04 of all time high it touched on 04/07/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -47.66%, while additionally dropping -76.64% during the last 12 months. Kohl’s Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $30.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 12.21% increase from the current trading price.

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give KSS an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $17.73, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $22.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] is sitting at 2.85. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.85.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] sitting at 5.50% and its Gross Margin at 39.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.84. Its Return on Equity is 12.70%, and its Return on Assets is 4.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KSS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 113.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 107.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.73 and P/E Ratio of 4.03. These metrics all suggest that Kohl’s Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] has 157.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.89 to 75.91. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 63.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.71, which indicates that it is 13.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kohl’s Corporation [KSS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.