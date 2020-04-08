Ladder Capital Corp [NYSE: LADR] gained by 13.27% on the last trading session, reaching $5.89 price per share at the time. Ladder Capital Corp represents 163.10M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 848.12M with the latest information.

The Ladder Capital Corp traded at the price of $5.89 with 3.72 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of LADR shares recorded 2.22M.

Ladder Capital Corp [NYSE:LADR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Ladder Capital Corp [LADR], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LADR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.92, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $7.50 and the median estimate amounting to $14.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ladder Capital Corp [LADR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] sitting at 27.10% and its Gross Margin at 59.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.30. These measurements indicate that Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.65. Its Return on Equity is 8.40%, and its Return on Assets is 1.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates LADR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 333.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 185.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 36.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 12.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.70. Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.28 and P/E Ratio of 5.17. These metrics all suggest that Ladder Capital Corp is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] has 163.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 848.12M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.65 to 18.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 122.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.92, which indicates that it is 31.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp [LADR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.