Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE: LVS] gained by 7.47% on the last trading session, reaching $45.89 price per share at the time. Las Vegas Sands Corp. represents 811.06M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 34.63B with the latest information.

The Las Vegas Sands Corp. traded at the price of $45.89 with 2.82 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of LVS shares recorded 7.02M.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE:LVS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LVS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $45.99, with the high estimate being $83.00, the low estimate being $50.00 and the median estimate amounting to $66.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] sitting at 30.80% and its Gross Margin at 50.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.60. These measurements indicate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.21. Its Return on Equity is 49.90%, and its Return on Assets is 11.90%. These metrics all suggest that Las Vegas Sands Corp. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 247.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 245.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 70.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.52 and P/E Ratio of 13.14. These metrics all suggest that Las Vegas Sands Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] has 811.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 34.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.30 to 74.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.71, which indicates that it is 5.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.