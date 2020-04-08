Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ: LYFT] shares went higher by 6.88% from its previous closing of 25.73, now trading at the price of $27.50, also adding 1.77 points. Is LYFT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 13.21 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of LYFT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 216.97M float and a 2.42% run over in the last seven days. LYFT share price has been hovering between 74.99 and 14.56 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ:LYFT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Lyft Inc. [LYFT], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.73.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lyft Inc. [LYFT] is sitting at 4.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.47.

Fundamental Analysis of Lyft Inc. [LYFT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lyft Inc. [LYFT] sitting at -74.70% and its Gross Margin at 22.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -72.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -96.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -94.34. Its Return on Equity is -200.60%, and its Return on Assets is -51.10%. These metrics suggest that this Lyft Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lyft Inc. [LYFT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 16.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 14.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.37. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 11.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Lyft Inc. [LYFT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.56.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] has 312.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.56 to 74.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 88.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lyft Inc. [LYFT] a Reliable Buy?

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.