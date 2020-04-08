The share price of Manhattan Associates Inc. [NASDAQ: MANH] inclined by $50.60, presently trading at $50.98. The company’s shares saw 44.83% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 35.20 recorded on 04/07/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as MANH jumped by 2.33% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 54.89 compared to +1.16 of all time high it touched on 04/07/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -17.79%, while additionally dropping -9.19% during the last 12 months. Manhattan Associates Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $95.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 44.02% increase from the current trading price.

Manhattan Associates Inc. [NASDAQ:MANH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MANH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $50.98, with the high estimate being $110.00, the low estimate being $51.00 and the median estimate amounting to $85.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $50.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH] sitting at 18.80% and its Gross Margin at 53.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.90. These measurements indicate that Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 70.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 53.29. Its Return on Equity is 57.80%, and its Return on Assets is 23.10%. These metrics all suggest that Manhattan Associates Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 27.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 17.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 35.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 35.34 and P/E Ratio of 38.66. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH] has 64.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.20 to 90.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.72, which indicates that it is 9.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.