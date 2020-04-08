Medallia Inc.[MDLA] stock saw a move by 2.67% on Tuesday, touching 1.32 million. Based on the recent volume, Medallia Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MDLA shares recorded 137.24M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Medallia Inc. [MDLA] stock could reach median target price of $30.00.

Medallia Inc. [MDLA] stock additionally went down by -7.83% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 0.98% in the last 30 days. Over the past six months, MDLA shares showcased -37.20% decrease. MDLA saw 44.72 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 16.04 compared to high within the same period of time.

Medallia Inc. [NYSE:MDLA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Medallia Inc. [MDLA], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give MDLA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.47, with the high estimate being $52.00, the low estimate being $23.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.99.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Medallia Inc. [MDLA] is sitting at 4.70. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Medallia Inc. [MDLA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Medallia Inc. [MDLA] sitting at -28.50% and its Gross Margin at 63.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -27.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -60.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -57.42. Its Return on Equity is -35.90%, and its Return on Assets is -19.80%. These metrics suggest that this Medallia Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -23.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.16. Medallia Inc. [MDLA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.39.

Medallia Inc. [MDLA] has 137.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.04 to 44.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Medallia Inc. [MDLA] a Reliable Buy?

Medallia Inc. [MDLA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.