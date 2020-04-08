Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE: MPW] shares went higher by 2.39% from its previous closing of 17.37, now trading at the price of $17.78, also adding 0.41 points. Is MPW stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.79 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MPW shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 514.46M float and a 0.46% run over in the last seven days. MPW share price has been hovering between 24.29 and 12.35 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE:MPW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MPW an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $17.89, with the high estimate being $26.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $22.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] is sitting at 4.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.64.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] sitting at 65.60% and its Gross Margin at 97.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 43.60. These measurements indicate that Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.28. Its Return on Equity is 6.50%, and its Return on Assets is 3.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MPW financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 101.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 100.96, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.30 and P/E Ratio of 20.77. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] has 543.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.35 to 24.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 7.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.