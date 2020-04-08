Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MNLO] opened at $1.50 and closed at $1.03 a share within trading session on 04/07/20. That means that the stock gained by 0.97% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1.04.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MNLO] had 1.94 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 869.37K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 22.00%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 24.57%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.02 during that period and MNLO managed to take a rebound to 7.87 in the last 52 weeks.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MNLO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] is sitting at 4.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO]

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] has 62.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 64.07M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.02 to 7.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.26. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] a Reliable Buy?

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.