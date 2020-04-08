Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE: MRK] shares went higher by 1.64% from its previous closing of 78.56, now trading at the price of $79.85, also adding 1.29 points. Is MRK stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.27 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MRK shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 2.53B float and a 2.11% run over in the last seven days. MRK share price has been hovering between 92.64 and 65.25 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE:MRK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MRK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $79.80, with the high estimate being $107.00, the low estimate being $89.00 and the median estimate amounting to $95.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $78.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.45.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] sitting at 24.80% and its Gross Margin at 71.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.00. These measurements indicate that Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 25.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.52. Its Return on Equity is 36.50%, and its Return on Assets is 11.80%. These metrics all suggest that Merck & Co. Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 105.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 90.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.46 and P/E Ratio of 20.94. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] has 2.56B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 200.87B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 65.25 to 92.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.56, which indicates that it is 3.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.