Meritor Inc.[MTOR] stock saw a move by 1.64% on Tuesday, touching 1.07 million. Based on the recent volume, Meritor Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MTOR shares recorded 78.09M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Meritor Inc. [MTOR] stock could reach median target price of $20.00.

Meritor Inc. [MTOR] stock additionally went up by 12.53% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -11.78% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MTOR stock is set at -33.41% by far, with shares price recording returns by -42.74% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MTOR shares showcased -13.31% decrease. MTOR saw 27.18 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 10.91 compared to high within the same period of time.

Meritor Inc. [NYSE:MTOR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Meritor Inc. [MTOR], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MTOR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.91, with the high estimate being $31.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.67.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Meritor Inc. [MTOR] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Meritor Inc. [MTOR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Meritor Inc. [MTOR] sitting at 7.20% and its Gross Margin at 14.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 28.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.16. Its Return on Equity is 59.10%, and its Return on Assets is 8.50%. These metrics all suggest that Meritor Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Meritor Inc. [MTOR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 244.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 234.29, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 67.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.62 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. Meritor Inc. [MTOR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.24 and P/E Ratio of 5.25. These metrics all suggest that Meritor Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Meritor Inc. [MTOR] has 78.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.91 to 27.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.20, which indicates that it is 10.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Meritor Inc. [MTOR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Meritor Inc. [MTOR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.