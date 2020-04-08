MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] stock went up by 4.29% or 1.36 points up from its previous closing price of 31.58. The stock reached $32.94 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, MET share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 3.30% in the period of the last 7 days.

MET had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $33.64, at one point touching $31.47. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -38.19%. The 52-week high currently stands at 53.28 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -29.84% after the recent low of 22.85.

MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to MetLife Inc. [MET] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $32.93, with the high estimate being $60.00, the low estimate being $32.00 and the median estimate amounting to $45.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MetLife Inc. [MET] is sitting at 3.90. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MetLife Inc. [MET]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MetLife Inc. [MET] sitting at 11.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.62. Its Return on Equity is 8.90%, and its Return on Assets is 0.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MET financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MetLife Inc. [MET] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 29.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 22.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 28.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 22.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. MetLife Inc. [MET] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.49 and P/E Ratio of 5.44. These metrics all suggest that MetLife Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

MetLife Inc. [MET] has 926.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 29.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.85 to 53.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.32, which indicates that it is 5.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MetLife Inc. [MET] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MetLife Inc. [MET], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.